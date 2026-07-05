Donald Trump: We don't want communists in our country

5 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump once again reiterated his opposition to communism, declaring that "we don't want communists in our country," while addressing the crowd at the July 4th celebration on the National Mall in Washington DC, AzerNEWS reports.

"Communists haven't got a chance," he added.

"Communism is a loser, and it always will be. The communist system is the opposite of the American system. It has never worked," Trump cautioned.

"We have never stopped expanding our ambitions and our dreams. The American dream is back very strong, beautiful," he said, saluting the nation's military, which he repeated was rebuilt during his first term, and was used "with tremendous success" in Venezuela and Iran.

United States President Donald Trump proclaimed during his address on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence, that nobody can be like America, stressing the country's founding values and its achievements throughout its history. "All over the world, they try to be like us; nobody can be like us," Trump stated.

The US leader estimated that about 150,000 were listening to his address, despite severe weather that caused delays and disrupted the event.