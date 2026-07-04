Azerbaijan, World Bank expand cooperation
Vusal Nasirli, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA), has met with a World Bank delegation headed by Rolande Pryce, the bank's Regional Director for the South Caucasus, AzerNEWS reports.
During the meeting, the participants reviewed the findings of the World Bank's institutional assessment of Azerbaijan's road sector, with discussions focusing on the management, maintenance, and financing of the country's road infrastructure.
Pryce reaffirmed the World Bank's commitment to supporting Azerbaijan through a multi-phase approach aimed at advancing institutional reforms and implementing road infrastructure projects.
Both sides expressed their intention to continue their cooperation.
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