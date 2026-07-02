UN appoints Dmitry Shlapachenko as Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan

2 July 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Dmitry Shlapachenko of Ukraine as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, with the host Government’s approval, AzerNEWS reports, citing UN press service.

Shlapachenko brings 28 years of experience in diplomacy, international cooperation, political and socioeconomic affairs, development coordination, peacebuilding and strategic planning to the position.

At the United Nations, he was most recently the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan. He previously served as Team Leader for the Horn of Africa and the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) at Headquarters in New York with the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and the Department of Peace Operations. He also held leadership positions in Iraq, Kosovo, New York, Somalia, Tajikistan and Vienna.

Prior to joining the Organization, Shlapachenko worked with the US Peace Corps and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). He was also a writer on international affairs in his country.

The position of UN Resident Coordinator (RC) is the highest-ranking official of the United Nations in a given country. The Resident Coordinator represents the UN Secretary-General at the national level, leads the work of the entire UN Country Team (which includes more than 30 specialized agencies, programs, and funds such as UNDP, UNICEF, WHO, UNESCO, and others), and coordinates UN activities with the host government.