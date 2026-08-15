China handles record number of rail passenger trips in January-July
China handled a record 2.8 billion railway passenger trips in the first seven months of 2026, the country's railway operator said Saturday, AzerNEWS reports, citing Xinhua.
The figure represented a 4.1 percent increase from the same period last year, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway).
During the January-July period, China's railway network operated an average of 11,462 passenger trains daily, up 5.2 percent year on year, China Railway said.
Boosted by China's visa-free transit policy, cross-border rail travel surged during the period, with trips by foreign passengers up 32.5 percent year on year, the operator said.
China Railway added that railway authorities have worked closely with culture and tourism departments across the country to better connect train services with scenic spots and accommodation.
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