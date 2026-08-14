National Library launches e-database in honor of Khagani Shirvani

14 August 2026 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An electronic information database dedicated to prominent Azerbaijani poet Afzaladdin Khagani Shirvani has been presented to users at the Azerbaijan National Library, AzerNEWS reports.

The database includes a presidential decree on the celebration of the 900th anniversary of Khagani Shirvani, as well as sections titled Afzaladdin Khagani Shirvani, A Life That Became History, Publications About the Poet, Examples of His Works, Khagani's Literary Work and Legacy, Shirvani Heritage in University Libraries Around the World, Views on Khagani Shirvani, Commemoration of His Legacy, Khagani in Art and Video Gallery.

The electronic database brings together, in an organised format, editions of Khagani Shirvani's works published in different years, including full-text electronic versions, as well as monographs, academic articles, dissertations and periodical press materials devoted to the poet. It also contains photographic and video materials.

The resource is intended for a broad readership, researchers, teachers, students and anyone interested in Khagani Shirvani's literary heritage. It is expected to serve as a reliable source of information while contributing to the study and promotion of Azerbaijan's classical literary heritage.

Khagani Shirvani, whose full name was Afzal al-Din Badil ibn Ali ibn Uthman, was born in Shirvan around 1127 and became one of the major poets and prose writers of the 12th century. He spent much of his life in Shamakhi, the capital of the Shirvanshah state, and was closely associated with the court of the Shirvanshah rulers.

His literary legacy includes a substantial Divan, the narrative poem Tuhfat al-Iraqayn (Gift of the Two Iraqs), and a collection of letters. His poetry is particularly known for its sophisticated imagery, intellectual depth and extensive references to philosophy, science, religion and the cultural life of his era. His qasidas are regarded as an important part of his literary legacy.

Khagani's poetic name is associated with the title Khagan used by the Shirvanshah rulers. His works contain numerous references to the rulers, scholars and cultural figures of his time and provide valuable insight into the intellectual and social environment of 12th-century Shirvan and the wider region.

The year 2026 marks the 900th anniversary of Khagani Shirvani's birth. On January 28, 2026, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the celebration of the anniversary, instructing the Ministry of Culture, together with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, to prepare and implement a programme of commemorative events dedicated to the poet.

The presidential decree describes Khagani as one of the outstanding figures of Azerbaijan's literary and cultural heritage, highlighting the richness of his works and their themes of justice, human dignity, intellectual freedom, moral values and the power of human understanding. It also notes the influence of his literary innovations on the development of literary and philosophical thought in the Near and Middle East.

The new electronic database at the National Library provides readers with a consolidated digital resource through which Khagani Shirvani's works, scholarship about his life and literary legacy, and materials related to his enduring place in Azerbaijani culture can be explored.