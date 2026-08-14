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Friday, August 14, 2026

SOCAR’s Swiss revenue accounts for nearly 59% of sales in 2025

14 August 2026 15:50 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR’s Swiss revenue accounts for nearly 59% of sales in 2025
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Switzerland accounted for AZN 50.582 billion, or 58.6%, of the AZN 86.309 billion in sales revenue generated by Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) in 2025, AzerNEWS reports, citing the company’s consolidated financial statements.

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