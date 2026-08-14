National gymnast shines at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

14 August 2026 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 42nd Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships are being held in Frankfurt, Germany, from August 12 to 16, AzerNEWS reports.

Nearly 300 gymnasts from various countries are taking part in the prestigious competition, which is included in the World Gymnastics calendar. The championships are being held at Frankfurt's renowned Festhalle arena.

Azerbaijan is represented in the individual programme by Fidan Gurbanli.

Competing with the hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, the Azerbaijani gymnast scored a total of 75.350 points in the all-around competition. Gurbanli finished 43rd in the final all-around standings.

Azerbaijani gymnasts have achieved notable results in international competitions in recent years, winning medals at European and world-level events in several disciplines.

These achievements reflect the steady development of gymnastics in the country and the work of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in supporting national teams and preparing athletes for major international competitions.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.