Creative masterclasses to be held for children in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur

13 August 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Public Union for Supporting Modern Creativity has launched the implementation of a creative masterclass project titled "Children of the Reborn Land," AzerNEWS reports.

The main objective of the initiative is to ensure that children who have returned to their native homes in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur spend their leisure time in a productive and meaningful way, while also helping them discover and develop their creative potential.

The project’s activities will be organized in the village of Horovlu, Jabrayil district, with young people living in the surrounding areas also participating in the masterclasses.

The program to be held as part of the project covers five main areas:

Art, aimed at developing artistic imagination;

Literature, focused on building reading and writing skills;

Theatre, designed to improve public speaking and social integration;

Music, providing emotional and spiritual well-being;

Healthy lifestyle, promoting physical and mental health.

In addition to enhancing the creative abilities of children and young people, the training sessions will support their socialization and encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The project is being implemented with financial support from the Agency on State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.