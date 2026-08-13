Qarabag to face Dynamo Kyiv in UEFA Conference League third qualifying round

13 August 2026 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's representative in the UEFA Conference League, Qarabag, will play the second leg of the third qualifying round on August 13, AzerNEWS reports.

The Aghdam-based club will host Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv. The match will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium and will kick off at 20:00. The referee for the match will be Englan's Stuart Attwell.

It should be noted that the first leg between the teams was played in Poland and ended with a 1–0 victory for the Kyiv side.

The winner of this tie will face the winner of the Twente (Netherlands) – Dunajska Streda (Slovakia) tie in the Conference League play-off round. The Dutch club secured a commanding 6–0 victory in the first leg.

The 2026–27 UEFA Conference League marks the sixth edition of UEFA's third-tier European club competition, bringing together teams from across the continent to compete for continental success.

The tournament champions will earn an automatic place in the league phase of the 2027–28 UEFA Europa League, provided they have not already qualified for the UEFA Champions League or the Europa League through their domestic league results.

Defending champions Crystal Palace will not have the opportunity to retain their Conference League title, having already secured a place in the 2027–28 UEFA Europa League league phase.

Under UEFA's current competition format, clubs competing in the Europa League league phase can no longer drop into the Conference League later in the season.