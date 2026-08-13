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Thursday, August 13, 2026

Gasoline, diesel sales reach $1.3 billion in Azerbaijan

13 August 2026 12:25 (UTC+04:00)
Gasoline, diesel sales reach $1.3 billion in Azerbaijan
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Azerbaijan’s retail sector recorded strong growth in the first seven months of 2026, with consumers spending ...

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