Fire breaks out at Wildberries facility in Russia’s Bashkortostan after drone strike
A fire broke out at an industrial site in Russia’s Bashkortostan following what was described as a drone strike, with the area reportedly containing a major logistics facility operated by Russian e-commerce company Wildberries, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the information, a large fire erupted in the Chishminsky District of Bashkortostan. The area is home to one of Wildberries’ major logistics hubs.
The combined company Wildberries and Russ confirmed that a fire had occurred at an industrial zone where one of its facilities is located. In a statement, the company said emergency fire crews had been dispatched to the site following the reported aerial strike.
The company also said that employees at the facility were evacuated in a timely manner in accordance with established safety procedures. No information about casualties was immediately provided.
The incident was reported amid a series of drone attacks targeting locations across Russia. Wildberries facilities have previously been affected by fires following reported attacks, resulting in substantial losses for the company.
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