Azerbaijan explores new directions for financial technology development
The development of financial technologies in Azerbaijan was discussed during a meeting between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and representatives of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina), AzerNEWS reports.
CBA Deputy Chairman Vusal Khalilov held the meeting with AzFina representatives, where participants reviewed the results achieved in the financial technology and payments sectors during the second quarter of 2026.
The meeting also focused on key trends emerging across the fintech ecosystem and potential areas for future development. Particular attention was given to the introduction of a comprehensive regulatory framework covering crypto-assets and crypto-asset service providers, as well as work on developing relevant regulatory acts.
Participants also exchanged views on the main strategic priorities identified for the sector’s next stage of development. Discussions included initiatives aimed at strengthening supervisory tools to prevent fraud and illegal transactions.
It should be noted that the development of financial technologies has also contributed to changes in payment habits in Azerbaijan, as consumers increasingly adopt digital payment solutions and other modern financial services.
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