President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador of Germany to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

13 August 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Dirk Lölke, the newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Germany to Azerbaijan, on August 13, AzerNEWS reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state then held a conversation with the ambassador.

Recalling with fondness his official visit to Germany last month, President Ilham Aliyev noted that fruitful discussions on bilateral relations and international issues were held with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the trip. The President emphasized that the positions of the two countries on regional stability, security, and development coincide. Stating that new areas of potential cooperation were identified during the discussions, contributing to mutual understanding and the development of bilateral partnership, the head of state highlighted the importance of the “Joint Declaration on a Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany” signed in Berlin, noting that it elevates bilateral ties to a qualitatively higher level.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the two countries are currently engaged in strategic interaction across many areas, while existing opportunities in trade, investment, and business are further strengthening bilateral ties. The head of state emphasized that the ambassador had begun his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan following his official visit to Germany and stressed the importance of this for the future development of bilateral relations.

The President wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic activities.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Dirk Lölke congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the first anniversary of the Summit between Azerbaijan and Armenia held in Washington on August 8 last year.

For his part, President Ilham Aliyev reiterated that the peace agenda in the region was initiated at Azerbaijan’s initiative and that Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to advance this agenda. He underlined that peace in the region is already irreversible.

The ambassador noted that the German government is very satisfied with the results of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit and expressed hope that the issues discussed would be implemented promptly.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as the positive dynamics observed in the development of these relations in recent times.

The sides also discussed the East-West Transport Corridor and the prospects for German companies to benefit from the opportunities offered by this route, as well as cooperation opportunities in traditional and renewable energy and education.