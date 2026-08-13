Rheinmetall tests new FV-014 unmanned aerial vehicle in Germany

13 August 2026 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Germany’s Rheinmetall defense group has conducted tests of its FV-014 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

AzerNEWS reports that the company said the new system was successfully launched from a containerized missile launcher developed by Rheinmetall. The tests were conducted at the National Test Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems of the German Aerospace Center in Saxony-Anhalt.

The FV-014 was launched both from a stationary position and while mounted on a moving Rheinmetall HX military truck. During the trials, the system successfully completed a range of simulated missions and attack flight scenarios.

According to Rheinmetall, the FV-014 is designed for highly mobile operations and can operate at ranges of up to 100 kilometers. The system combines reconnaissance, target identification and precision-strike capabilities on a single platform.

The UAV has a flight endurance of up to 70 minutes, a launch weight of approximately 22 kilograms and a payload capacity of 6 kilograms. The containerized launcher can carry up to 18 FV-014 drones.

The company described the tests as an important milestone in expanding its capabilities in the field of unmanned combat systems.