Rheinmetall tests new FV-014 unmanned aerial vehicle in Germany
Germany’s Rheinmetall defense group has conducted tests of its FV-014 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
AzerNEWS reports that the company said the new system was successfully launched from a containerized missile launcher developed by Rheinmetall. The tests were conducted at the National Test Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems of the German Aerospace Center in Saxony-Anhalt.
The FV-014 was launched both from a stationary position and while mounted on a moving Rheinmetall HX military truck. During the trials, the system successfully completed a range of simulated missions and attack flight scenarios.
According to Rheinmetall, the FV-014 is designed for highly mobile operations and can operate at ranges of up to 100 kilometers. The system combines reconnaissance, target identification and precision-strike capabilities on a single platform.
The UAV has a flight endurance of up to 70 minutes, a launch weight of approximately 22 kilograms and a payload capacity of 6 kilograms. The containerized launcher can carry up to 18 FV-014 drones.
The company described the tests as an important milestone in expanding its capabilities in the field of unmanned combat systems.
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