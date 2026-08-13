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Thursday, August 13, 2026

Hajigabul Industrial Park attracts new investment in fertilizer production

13 August 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)
Hajigabul Industrial Park attracts new investment in fertilizer production
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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“Az Agromila” LLC has been granted resident status at the Hajigabul Industrial Park, which is managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

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