Equal conditions have been created for all presidential candidates in connection with the presidential election scheduled for April 11 in Azerbaijan, Rauf Babayev, chairman of the Central Control Commission of the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, told Trend March 12.
Azerbaijan presented data on its daily oil production in February 2018 to the OPEC Joint Technical Committee as part of the Vienna Agreement, Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told Trend on March 12.
Official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, against the US dollar was set at 1.7 AZN/USD for March 13, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) said March 12.
The facts of torture against Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov, who were taken hostage while visiting their native lands in Azerbaijan’s occupied Kalbajar district, are posted on the website of the International Committee for the Protection of Human Rights, Dilgam Asgarov’s lawyer Anar Bagirov said in an interview with Trend March 10.
Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 100 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said March 12.
Iran's Petrochemical Research and Technology Company (PRTC) signed a deal with the French multinational company Air Liquide for production of propylene from methanol.
During the first two months of 2018, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 545,000 passengers. This indicator exceeds the same indicator of the previous year by 16 percent.
The name of the oldest living person in Azerbaijan may be included in one of the most famous books of our time -- Guinness Book of World Records.
A promo video for the third Booktrailer Festival has been presented in Baku.
Most economic forecasters have largely shrugged off recent advances in artificial intelligence (for example, the quantum leap demonstrated by DeepMind’s self-learning chess program last December), seeing little impact on longer-term trend growth.
Mechatronics and Robotics 2018 warmly welcome all the researchers, developers, experts, students from the field of mechatronics & robotics to attend International Conference on Mechatronics & Robotics during October 15-16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland.
Azerbaijani Grand Master Shahriyar Mammadyarov has defeated Russia's Sergey Karyakin in the first round of The Candidates Tournament.
