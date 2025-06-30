Foreign Ministry undergoes structural reform in Azerbaijan

30 June 2025 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The structure of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been officially updated, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The Ministry noted that the new organizational chart was formalized on June 18, 2025.

As part of the restructuring, a new department — the Climate Diplomacy Department — has been established under the Ministry. This strategic move reflects Azerbaijan’s growing emphasis on integrating climate-related issues into its foreign policy agenda.

The newly created department will operate under the supervision of Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, indicating the significance the ministry places on environmental diplomacy in shaping its international relations.

This reform aligns with global trends where climate diplomacy is increasingly viewed as a key pillar of foreign affairs, highlighting Azerbaijan’s commitment to engaging with international climate initiatives and sustainability goals.