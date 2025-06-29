Bahçeşehir University announces its first student admission for Azerbaijani tar playing

29 June 2025 19:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Istanbul's prestigious Bahçeşehir University is set to begin teaching the Azerbaijani national musical instrument, the tar, which is included in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. To this end, a Tar Department will be established at the university, Azernews reports.

The project is being implemented within the framework of cooperation between the Azerbaijani Culture Center under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkiye and Bahçeşehir University.

The tar department at the university is planned to include the study of Azerbaijani national music, music history, fundamentals of Azerbaijani folk music, instrumental mugham performance, and techniques for playing Azerbaijani music on various string and wind instruments. Tar lessons will be conducted by Parviz Musayev, a doctoral student at Ankara Gazi University, a member of the "Azerbaijan Wind" mugham trio active in Turkiye, and a professional tar performer.

It is also planned for this department to establish connections with relevant Azerbaijani educational institutions, as well as to organize master classes throughout the year with the participation of renowned specialists in the tar field, as part of the Azerbaijani Culture Center's project.

Recall that the presentation of the Azerbaijani national musical instrument, the tar, was held at the Pera stage of the Bahçeşehir University Conservatory by the "Azerbaijani Ruzgari" group, a project of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.