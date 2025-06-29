State Customs Committee elected as member of WTO Political Committee [PHOTOS]

29 June 2025 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

On the final day of the 145th/146th sessions of the World Customs Organization's (WCO) Customs Cooperation Committee, elections were held to establish representation within the organization's leadership structures, Azernews reports.

According to Trend, with the support of the member states' customs services and through its activities within the framework of the WTO, the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the WTO Political Committee.

The Political Committee is one of the key decision-making bodies that plays a vital role in shaping the organization’s high-level strategic documents, defining its long-term policies, and ensuring high-level political coordination among member states.

The representation of the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee in this important decision-making body will not only enable more active and targeted participation in shaping international customs policy but also serve as a significant platform for bringing innovative initiatives to the international stage.