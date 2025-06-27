Azerbaijan rejects Iran ambassador’s claims as provocative and baseless

27 June 2025 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

We categorically reject the baseless and provocative allegations made by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani, claiming that Israeli drones carried out attacks against Iran from Azerbaijani territory.

Azernews reports, citing the release by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, that this statement was made by Ayxan Hacızade, Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, in response to the Iranian ambassador’s accusations regarding the alleged use of Azerbaijani territory against Iran.

Hacızade stated that these allegations damage the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, which are based on mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs:

“Given the position that was clearly explained during the recent phone conversations between the President of Azerbaijan and the President of Iran, as well as between the foreign ministers of both countries, we consider the Iranian ambassador’s allegations a blatant provocation.”

“The Republic of Azerbaijan firmly denies any claim that its airspace or territory has been used by any country to conduct military operations against the neighboring Islamic Republic of Iran or any other state. These claims are unfounded and lack any credible evidence. We expect Iran to prevent such actions that do not correspond to the spirit of our bilateral relations, and we call for appropriate measures to be taken regarding the ambassador, who instead of representing his country, repeatedly demonstrates a pro-Armenian stance,” Hacızade emphasized.