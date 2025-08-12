Leaders of religious confessions operating in Azerbaijan adopted appeal to President Ilham Aliyev

12 August 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Leaders of religious confessions operating in Azerbaijan have adopted an appeal to President Ilham Aliyev.

Azernews presents the appeal.

To the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev

Dear Mr. President.

We are honored to greet you and convey to you our most heartfelt wishes and blessings.

Your Excellency, we are honored to express to you the deep gratitude of the Azerbaijani religious figures and believers for the unparalleled feeling of pride and joy you have granted to the Azerbaijani people in 2025, which you have declared the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty”, in the run-up to the fifth anniversary of the Great Karabakh Victory. The value and essence of the documents signed during your high-level reception in the world's leading country are a testament to their historic significance.

Your Excellency, having fully restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and sovereignty over its ancestral lands under your wise statesmanship and thanks to iron political will, you demonstrated the manifesto of our Victory to the entire international community in the world's number one political office. Truth and justice have triumphed. The defiant waiver of Section 907, an example of prejudice against Azerbaijan, by US President Donald Trump with your participation was the embodiment of respect and trust for Your Excellency, and an important gesture made to the state of Azerbaijan in your person. Laying the foundation of strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States has been a crucial factor in strengthening the state independence of our country, and enhancing its political and economic power, and is the logical result of Your Excellency's successful state policy.

Dear Mr. President, you have presented the people of Azerbaijan with yet another Victory on a global scale, achieved the restoration of historical justice on the global political and diplomatic level, and secured a recognition of our sovereignty at the highest level. Allah Almighty says in the Holy Quran: “Indeed, We have granted you a clear victory.” (Surah Al-Fath, 1) May Allah Almighty always place Your Excellency at the top!

Your Excellency, we, the leaders of religious confessions operating in Azerbaijan, have always been proud that, thanks to your continuous efforts serving human solidarity at the international level and the high-level relations between the state and religion, Azerbaijan is regarded as a global model due to its experience of coexistence in an environment of inter-religious and inter-confessional harmony. Your exceptional care and attention to the spiritual heritage, religious sites and temples belonging to all religions are an example for the world as the fruits of Your Excellency's wise state philosophy. As the head of state of Azerbaijan, your loyalty to the ideas of peace, security, economic progress and cooperation in the region, your valuable efforts in this direction and remarkable political line have always borne fruit. You can rest assured that the religious figures of Azerbaijan, all believers are always on Your Excellency’s side, support your wise domestic and foreign policy, and their prayers are always with you.

Your Excellency, we sincerely congratulate you on another unmatched victory for Azerbaijan and wish you continued success in your selfless activities in the interests of the people and state of Azerbaijan. We pray to the Almighty to bless the efforts and deeds of our Leader, who stood out for his respect for national, spiritual and universal values, and our victorious Leader, who has made our country proud on the world stage. Amen!

With deep respect and reverence,

Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur PASHAZADE

Chairman of the Office of Caucasus Muslims



ALEXIY

Bishop of the Russian Orthodox Church Diocese of Baku and Azerbaijan



Bishop Vladimir FEKETE

Ordinary of the Apostolic Prefecture of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan



Milikh YEVDAYEV

Head of the Mountain Jewish Community in Azerbaijan



Alexander SHAROVSKY

Head of the European Jewish Community in Baku



Robert MOBILI

Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community



Zamir ISAYEV

Head of the Baku Religious Community of Sephardic Jews