Azernews.Az

Saturday March 14 2026

SOCAR’s international deals mark Azerbaijan’s shift to capital exporter

14 March 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR’s international deals mark Azerbaijan’s shift to capital exporter
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan continues to steadily increase its influence both in the region and across the world. What was once largely rhetorical has now become a reality confirmed by statistical data.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more