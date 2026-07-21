Lebanon begins first phase of U.S.-mediated security deal with Israel

21 July 2026 23:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Lebanese army has begun deploying troops to the southern town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh in the Nabatieh district as part of the first phase of a U.S.-brokered framework agreement with Israel, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu.

The army said the deployment started on Tuesday morning as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security across southern Lebanon. Residents were urged to avoid traveling to the town until conditions stabilize and to follow the instructions of military personnel on the ground.

Military engineering units have entered Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh to inspect roads and public areas for explosives and other hazardous remnants reportedly left behind following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Local sources said the deployment followed the pullout of Israeli troops and military vehicles from the town.

On Monday, the U.S. State Department announced the launch of pilot operations in the Lebanese villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh under the agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel last month.

The framework calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory. While it does not specify a timetable, the withdrawal is tied to the Lebanese army taking full responsibility for security in the evacuated areas and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

Image: Amir Cohen / Reuters