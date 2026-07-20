Galibaf claims US bringing new military assets to region

20 July 2026 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Monday that Tehran is aware that the United States is bringing additional military assets into the region, while claiming that they are pursuing peace, AzerNEWS reports.

"Americans keep bringing new military equipment to the region and claim they're after stopping the war. They've bet on our intelligence being as brief as their own IQ," the official wrote in a social media post.

Ghalibaf emphasized that Iran has reached "the stage of mastery in recognizing these American games," adding that his country is prepared for any scenario. "Actions must confirm claims, not contradict them," he concluded.

The United States is sending more fighter jets to the Middle East as fighting with Iran intensifies, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

F-35 fighter jets will deploy from RAF Lakenheath in England, while F-16 jets will arrive from Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany. Aerial refueling tankers are also reportedly heading to the region.

The buildup follows an Iranian missile and drone attack on an air base in Jordan, which killed two US servicemen.