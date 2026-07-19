Iraq bypasses Strait of Hormuz, trucking thousands of fuel shipments through Syria

19 July 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iraq is deploying thousands of trucks to transport fuel oil through Syrian territory, successfully bypassing the volatile Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports, citing Bloomberg.

According to the outlet, approximately one-quarter of all Middle Eastern oil supplies currently transit through Syria. Oil products are trucked across the desert, reaching Syrian Mediterranean ports in about four days.

Bloomberg highlights that rerouting export flows away from the Strait of Hormuz reflects Syria's growing efforts to reintegrate into the global economy following the lifting of US sanctions. The war-torn nation is increasingly viewed as a vital transit corridor for petroleum exports.

Fuel oil remains Iraq's primary export fuel. In addition to the Syrian route, Iraqi fuel oil is trucked through Jordan, alongside smaller volumes of crude oil transported via similar methods.

Earlier, The National reported that Tom Barrack—the US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria and Iraq—held talks with Syrian and Iraqi officials to discuss securing oil supply routes from Iraq to Syria that circumvent the Strait of Hormuz.