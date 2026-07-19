Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine damaged by Russian missile strike on Kyiv [PHOTOS]
The administrative building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine sustained damage following a massive overnight missile strike launched by Russian forces on Kyiv early Sunday morning.
AzerNEWS reports that a missile struck in front of the Lukyanovka metro station, roughly 200 to 250 meters from the embassy grounds. The force of the nearby explosion shattered the embassy’s windows and caused cracks to form across its ceilings.
Embassy officials confirmed that no staff members or personnel were injured in the blast.
This is not the first time the diplomatic mission has been caught in the crossfire. The administrative building has sustained damage multiple times during previous air raids on the Ukrainian capital over the course of the ongoing war.
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