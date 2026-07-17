President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed Brazilian ambassador [PHOTOS]

17 July 2026 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Bernard Jörg Leopold de Garcia Klingl, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev then held a conversation with the ambassador.

Commending the development of bilateral relations, the head of state emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the political, economic, trade, investment, and tourism fields, as well as increasing contacts at various levels.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic mission and expressed confidence that his tenure would contribute to the further development of Azerbaijan–Brazil relations.

Expressing his honor at being appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan and meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Bernard Jörg Leopold de Garcia Klingl hailed the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The ambassador also praised the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil in the context of COP.

Bernard Jörg Leopold de Garcia Klingl said that, as ambassador, he would spare no effort to further expand bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil within international organizations and underscored the strong commitment of both countries to multilateral diplomacy.