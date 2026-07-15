Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan heads to Ukraine for high-level talks

15 July 2026 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on Wednesday for talks focused on strengthening bilateral ties, advancing efforts toward a lasting peace, and enhancing regional security, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu.

During the visit, Fidan is expected to be received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and hold meetings with senior officials, including Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, national leader of the Crimean Tatars Mustafa Dzhemilev, and Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov.

Hakan Fidan is expected to exchange views on steps to further develop Türkiye-Ukraine relations across various fields, particularly in the areas of economy, energy, and defense, as well as on measures to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to the information, the Turkish foreign minister will reaffirm Ankara’s support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Fidan is also expected to emphasize the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and reiterate Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to efforts to bring Ukraine and Russia back to the negotiating table.

During the talks, Fidan is also expected to highlight the importance of preventing the Russia-Ukraine conflict from spreading to the Black Sea, ensuring safe navigation in the region, and reducing tensions.

In addition, the minister will discuss the participation of Turkish companies in Ukraine’s reconstruction through their existing investments and projects. He is also expected to reiterate Türkiye’s position regarding the illegal annexation of Crimea and stress the importance of further steps to strengthen the rights of the Crimean Tatar community.

It should be noted that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is currently visiting Ukraine.