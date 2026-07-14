Iran's Kish power plant hit in US attack
Iran's Kish Island power generation facility sustained damage during a US missile strike on Monday night, according to the facility, as reported by IRNA on Tuesday. The Kish Water and Power Engineering Company reported that a projectile exploded near the plant, altering the technical parameters of several units, AzerNEWS reports.
Experts are currently assessing the damage, with results expected in the coming days. Authorities warned that some generators may need to be taken offline for repairs, potentially resulting in scheduled temporary blackouts. Despite the attack, the water and electricity supply remained uninterrupted.
Several vessels in the port area also sustained damage, but no casualties or damage to residential or commercial buildings were reported. The company has urged residents to conserve energy and avoid approaching sensitive areas.
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