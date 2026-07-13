Russia, Iran said to be close to a gas deal

13 July 2026 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

Russia's Minister of Energy Sergey Tsivilev and Iran's Minister of Petroleum Mohsen Paknejad met today as the two sides move closer than ever to finalizing a gas trade agreement between the two countries, Iran's Shana agency reported on Monday, AzerNEWS reports.

Paknejad told the agency that this is a "subject whose negotiations have seen significant progress over the past months" and that "the main clauses of this contract have been agreed upon."

According to the minister, only two clauses that require supplementary negotiations remain. The move comes as Russian chief diplomat Sergey Lavrov is preparing to visit Tehran.