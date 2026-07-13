Slovak President Pellegrini arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit
On July 13, President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, AzerNEWS reports.
At Fuzuli International Airport, where the national flags of the two countries were flying, a guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest.
Slovak President Peter Pellegrini was met by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials.
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