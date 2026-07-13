Scientists investigate drought risks and desertification in Azerbaijan

13 July 2026 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Research on the causes, dynamics, and impacts of drought events and desertification processes in Azerbaijan is being conducted at the Institute of Geography under the Ministry of Science and Education, AzerNEWS reports citing Azertag.

Drought and desertification have become among the major environmental challenges in Azerbaijan in recent decades. Experts say that the main causes of these processes include global climate change, along with the depletion of water resources, inefficient use of land resources, and anthropogenic impacts.

It was noted that due to its geographical location, Azerbaijan is naturally prone to drought, as it is situated within semi-desert and dry subtropical climate zones. However, global climate change is further intensifying this tendency by increasing the frequency and severity of drought events.

The risk of water shortages, soil degradation, and desertification is considered particularly high in arid regions such as the Kura-Araz Lowland and the Absheron Peninsula.

Institute specialists emphasized that drought should not be attributed solely to reduced precipitation.

The process is formed as a result of the combined impact of various climatic factors, including rising average annual temperatures, longer summer seasons, more intense heat waves, increased evaporation, and other climate-related changes.