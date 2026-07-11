Senegalese journalist praises Baku Initiative Group's Decolonization Forums for expanding global dialogue

11 July 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

International platforms organized by the Baku Initiative Group on the theme of decolonization are making an important contribution to broadening global dialogue and keeping the consequences of colonialism on the international agenda, Senegalese journalist Barka Ba said during the conference "Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Strengthening Narratives," AzerNEWS reports.

Opening his remarks, Ba thanked the Baku Initiative Group for its warm hospitality and for bringing together media professionals and experts from around the world to discuss the challenges and opportunities surrounding decolonization.

He argued that the negative image of Africa often portrayed in international media extends far beyond questions of perception, carrying significant implications for economic sovereignty and global justice. According to Ba, the media plays a central role in the decolonization process, and enabling nations to shape and communicate their own narratives is essential to achieving a more balanced and equitable global information landscape.

The Senegalese journalist also emphasized that international platforms hosted by Azerbaijan provide an important opportunity for peoples affected by colonialism to make their voices heard by a wider global audience. Such initiatives, he said, help promote a fairer international media environment and encourage more inclusive discussions on the enduring legacy of colonialism.