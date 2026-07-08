USA to issue first non-round coin in 100 years

8 July 2026 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

U.S. Mint to Release First Non-Circular Coin in Modern History to Honor America’s 250th Anniversary, AzerNEWS reports.

The U.S. Mint is preparing to issue the first non-circular coin in the modern history of the United States — a bell-shaped commemorative coin called the Liberty Bell.

The unique coin will be released in 2026 to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. According to the U.S. Mint, the obverse side will feature an image of the famous Liberty Bell, including its iconic crack, along with the inscription "Liberty," the dates 1776–2026, and the national motto "In God We Trust."

The reverse side will display Independence Hall in Philadelphia surrounded by a fireworks design. It will also include the inscriptions "United States of America" and the Latin motto "E Pluribus Unum" ("Out of many, one"), which represents the unity of the nation.

The release of commemorative coins is a long-standing American tradition, often used to celebrate important historical events, cultural achievements, and national symbols. One of the most successful commemorative coins in U.S. history was the Statue of Liberty half dollar, released in 1986 to mark the monument’s centennial. Nearly 15.5 million coins were sold, making it one of the most popular collectible issues ever produced by the Mint.

Other successful commemorative releases have honored events and figures such as the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, the 200th anniversary of George Washington’s birth, and the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution.

The Liberty Bell coin is expected to attract strong interest from collectors around the world, not only because of its historical significance but also because its unusual shape breaks with more than two centuries of traditional round American coin design. The release will be part of a broader series of events planned for the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026.