Baku to host international multidisciplinary arts competition

8 July 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Youth Union, together with the initiative group Jam SS Art Lab (Aziz Azizov Art Laboratory), has announced the launch of a large-scale international multidisciplinary arts competition, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the organizers, the festival will bring together creative groups from seven countries on the stage of the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre.

This grand event is held annually on the eve of the summer holidays, serving as the culmination of the creative season for hundreds of talented participants. The competition program covers a wide range of artistic disciplines, including:

Music: Vocal performance (folk, pop, and classical), instrumental performance, and traditional folk instruments

Theatre and Literary Arts: Artistic reading and spoken word performance

Choreography: A diverse range of dance styles and genres

Visual Arts

President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov emphasized the importance of the event:

"It has become a wonderful tradition for artistic groups to gather at this magnificent international festival every year before the summer holidays. It is not just a competition, but a platform that gives participants unforgettable experiences and cherished memories that will last a lifetime."

The Organizing Committee expressed confidence that the participants' high level of preparation will make the festival an unforgettable event in the cultural life of the capital. Aziz Azizov wished all contestants good luck, inspiration, and a well-deserved rest after such an intensive and significant event. Participants will conclude their performances on a high note, gaining renewed energy ahead of the new academic season.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.