Azerbaijan detains 4,852 foreign nationals in crackdown on illegal migration

8 July 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's State Migration Service detained 4,852 foreign nationals during operations targeting illegal migration in the first half of 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information published on the agency's official website, the service said the detained individuals were found to be residing in the country without valid documents authorizing their stay, engaging in activities inconsistent with the declared purpose of their entry, working illegally, or failing to reside at their registered addresses.

Overall, during the first six months of 2026, the State Migration Service issued 9,757 administrative decisions related to violations of regulations governing the stay, residence, employment of foreign citizens and stateless persons, as well as other administrative offenses.

About 850 foreign nationals who violated Azerbaijan's migration legislation were administratively expelled from the country and banned from re-entering Azerbaijan for a period specified by law. Other violators were either granted the opportunity to legalize their stay or instructed to leave the country voluntarily.

During the reporting period, the State Migration Service also uncovered four cases involving the organization of illegal migration. Investigations found that foreign nationals had been brought into Azerbaijan for various purposes before attempts were made to obtain work permits and temporary residence permits for them through illegal means.