International Silk Road Music Festival honors shared cultural heritage [PHOTOS]

7 July 2026 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 15th International Silk Road Music Festival has concluded in Ganja, bringing artists from several countries together to celebrate music, dance, and cultural heritage, AzerNEWS reports.

Jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Composers' Union and the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, the festival once again underscored Azerbaijan's commitment to promoting international cultural cooperation through the arts.

The event opened with a ceremonial program at the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, where speakers highlighted the festival's role as a platform for showcasing the diverse cultures and artistic traditions of different nations while fostering international cultural dialogue.

The opening concert featured performances by the Ganja State Philharmonic Folk Instruments Orchestra, the Philharmonic's soloists, and its dance ensemble. Adding an international dimension to the program, the Ak-Niyet Folk Choreography Ensemble from the Seytek National Children's and Youth Center in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, delighted audiences with a traditional dance performance.

During the festival, the Shaoju Opera Art Ensemble of the Zhejiang Research Institute, representing the People's Republic of China, presented a concert entitled The Eternal Charm of Yue Opera. The program introduced audiences to the distinctive musical and theatrical traditions of Shaoju and Yue Opera, two important forms of Chinese traditional opera. Having previously performed in more than 20 countries, the ensemble received a warm and enthusiastic response from spectators.

The event concluded with a gala concert at the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall featuring the Philharmonic's soloists and dance ensemble, the Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality Folk Dance Ensemble from Türkiye, the Ak-Niyet Folk Choreography Ensemble from Kyrgyzstan, and Gagauz singer Natali Deniz.

The final concert included works by Azerbaijani composers, traditional folk songs, and national dances, accompanied by the Philharmonic's pop orchestra under the artistic direction of Shahriyar Taghiyev and the dance ensemble led by ballet master Sanan Javadov.

At the closing ceremony, Firangiz Alizadeh, Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union and People's Artist of Azerbaijan, and Sait Yusuf, Deputy Director General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), presented certificates of appreciation and commemorative gifts to participating artists and Niyazi Bayramov, Head of the Ganja City Executive Authority, in recognition of their support and contributions to the festival's successful organization.

Established in 2010, the International Silk Road Festival has grown into one of Azerbaijan's premier cultural events, highlighting the rich artistic heritage of countries linked by the historic Silk Road and encouraging intercultural exchange through music and the performing arts.

For many years, the festival was traditionally hosted in Sheki, attracting performers from across Asia and Europe.

The 15th edition marked a new chapter in the festival's history as it was held in Ganja for the first time.

The event featured concerts and performances by artists from Azerbaijan and several Silk Road nations, reinforcing international cultural collaboration while celebrating the region's diverse musical traditions.

Photo Credits: Azerbaijan Culture Ministry