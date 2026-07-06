Western European tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan rise in first four months of year
More than 30,000 visitors from Western European countries traveled to Azerbaijan during January–April 2026, marking a 15.5% increase compared to the same period in 2025, according to the State Tourism Agency, AzerNEWS reports.
Based on the reported growth rate, approximately 26,000 visitors from Western Europe visited Azerbaijan during the first four months of 2025.
In April 2026 alone, the number of visitors from the region exceeded 8,800, representing a 28.5% increase compared to March 2026.
According to the agency, the top five Western European source markets for Azerbaijan in April were:
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
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