Samsung and Meta Platforms are reportedly in chip talks

3 July 2026 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Foundry and Meta Platforms are reportedly in advanced negotiations over a 10 trillion won ($6.54 billion) agreement to manufacture Meta's third-generation Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) chips, according to a report published by Seoul Economic Daily (Sedaily) on Friday, citing industry sources, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

According to the report, Meta plans to partner with Samsung Foundry on the design and production of its next-generation AI ASIC, marking a significant shift after the first and second generations of MTIA chips were fabricated by TSMC.

Despite having its own in-house AI chip development team, Meta has reportedly established a close collaboration with Samsung Electronics' System LSI division, which specializes in semiconductor design. Sources claim Meta concluded that maintaining an aggressive six-month development cycle would place excessive pressure on its internal engineering resources, making external collaboration the more practical approach.

If finalized, the deal would represent one of Samsung Foundry's largest AI semiconductor contracts to date, strengthening its position in the rapidly growing AI chip market. It would also signal increasing competition with TSMC, as major technology companies continue to diversify their manufacturing partners amid soaring demand for AI accelerators and advanced semiconductor capacity.