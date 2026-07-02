Leyla Aliyeva visits Juma Mosque in Yevlakh [PHOTOS]
On July 1, during her visit to the city of Yevlakh, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, visited the Juma Mosque, AzerNEWS reports.
Leyla Aliyeva familiarized herself with the conditions created at the mosque for the performance of religious rituals and worship.
The mosque's imam stated that the Juma Mosque was inaugurated in 1998 and can accommodate nearly 600 worshippers at a time. He noted that the restoration of mosques in the liberated territories has been a source of great joy for religious leaders and worshippers. The imam also emphasized that the Juma Mosque is under state care and expressed his gratitude to the country's leadership.
At the conclusion of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva was presented with a copy of the Holy Quran as a gift.
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