Talented musicians thrill audience with classical and modern masterpieces [PHOTOS]

1 July 2026 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted a concert titled "From Classics to Modernity," AzerNEWS reports.

The concert was organized jointly with the Baku Music Academy as part of the project "Music in the Museum".

The evening offered a musical journey across different eras, bringing together masterpieces of world classical music and 20th-century compositions, Trend reports.

The artistic director and presenter of the concert, PhD in Art Studies and associate professor at the Baku Music Academy, Alena Inyakina, introduced the audience to the history of the performed works, spoke about the lives of their composers, and explained the characteristics of the musical periods in which they were created. Thanks to her engaging commentary, the concert became not only a vibrant musical event but also an educational exploration of world cultural heritage.

The program featured chamber vocal and instrumental works by composers such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms, Camille Saint-Saëns, César Cui, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Jules Massenet, Francis Poulenc, Sergei Prokofiev, Gara Garayev, Joseph Moquet, Francesco Paolo Tosti, Vincenzo di Chiara, and Vladimir Vavilov.

Both established performers and emerging young musicians took part in the concert. Among them were soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre Yulia Geydarova, artist of the Azerbaijan State Choir Capella Elyar Aliyev, senior lecturer at the Baku Music Academy, Narmine Hajizada, as well as students of the academy, including Ali Veliyev, Nazrin Mammadli, Zeynabkhanum Huseynzade, Mahmud Rashtiev, Fatima Mammadova, Fatima Akhundova, Shamistan Aliyev, and Amin Heydarov.

Each performance was warmly received with applause, and the final ovations confirmed once again that the language of music continues to unite generations, eras, and the hearts of listeners.