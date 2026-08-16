European interceptors must not remain in storage, Zelenskyy says

16 August 2026 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on European partners to provide more air defense systems and interceptors to help protect Ukraine from attacks, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Zelenskyy, fires caused by the attacks in Kyiv were quickly extinguished, while emergency repair and recovery operations are underway. Six people were injured in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

He noted that Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih were also targeted by ballistic missiles. In Kryvyi Rih, two people were killed and another 14 were injured. Zelenskyy also reported a death in Sumy and expressed condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones.

"It is very important that the dedication of our people is complemented by new steps from our partners to protect the skies," Zelenskyy said, warning that European interceptor systems should not remain unused in storage.

He stressed that strengthening Ukraine’s air defense would directly contribute to saving lives and protecting critical infrastructure.

Image: Efrem Lukatsky / AP