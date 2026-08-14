Tashkent to host Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum

14 August 2026 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The 4th Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum will be held in Tashkent on August 22, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Uzbek Agency for Foreign Investments, representatives of government institutions, investors, and business communities from both countries are expected to participate in the event. The forum will focus primarily on expanding trade and economic ties, investment cooperation, and interregional partnerships.

The forum will serve as an important platform for strengthening economic relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan and fostering new partnerships. Leading Azerbaijani companies operating in agribusiness and the food industry, construction and construction materials, mechanical engineering, information technology and digital solutions, logistics, healthcare, energy, industrial production, as well as professional and consulting services will be represented at the event.

The event is expected to create new opportunities for establishing direct business ties between the regions of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, developing investment cooperation, and implementing joint projects.

The Interregional Forum will take place amid the further development of the strategic partnership between Tashkent and Baku. Within this framework, economic cooperation remains one of the key areas of bilateral relations.

Closer cooperation between regional authorities and private-sector representatives could contribute to the development of new commercial ties, attracting investment, and implementing joint initiatives across various sectors.