Poland may send another batch of Patriot missiles to Ukraine

13 August 2026 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Poland is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with another batch of Patriot interceptor missiles, AzerNEWS reports.

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said in an interview with RMF FM that the decision would be assessed carefully, taking into account Poland’s own security needs.

"This decision must always be made in the context of the security of Poles, and all arguments must be carefully weighed," she noted.

The deputy minister added that discussions with both NATO and the United States are ongoing and that a decision could be reached within the next few days.

She also emphasized that the assessment is being influenced by a recent incident involving a Russian missile that entered Polish territory, highlighting Warsaw’s concerns over the potential impact of transferring additional air-defense capabilities.

In July, Poland’s Defense Ministry officially confirmed that it had provided Ukraine with PAC-3 missiles intended for Patriot air-defense systems several months earlier. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at the time that the delivery involved five missiles.