Azerbaijan facilitates transit of Russian wheat to Armenia

13 August 2026 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new shipment is being delivered from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, 20 wagons loaded with wheat are being dispatched from Bilajari station.

So far, more than 37,000 tons of grain, nearly 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,136 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 414 tons of anthracite, and 67,000 tons of timber have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan in transit.

In addition, nearly 15,000 tons of diesel fuel and around 5,000 tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia to date.

The development follows a key policy shift announced on October 21, 2025. In a joint press statement with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. The first shipment under this new framework consisted of Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia.