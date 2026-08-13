Nikol Pashinyan appoints Alen Simonyan as Armenia’s Security Council Secretary
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed former parliamentary speaker Alen Simonyan as Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, AzerNEWS reports.
The appointment was formalized by a decree signed by Pashinyan. Simonyan will replace Armen Grigoryan, who has been relieved of his duties as Secretary of the Security Council.
Grigoryan had held the position since August 2021, playing a key role in Armenia’s security and foreign policy discussions during a period marked by significant regional developments.
Simonyan previously served as Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly and has been a prominent figure in the country’s political leadership.
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