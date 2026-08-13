Azerbaijan, China discuss expanding cooperation in metallurgy

13 August 2026 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and China have discussed the development of bilateral economic relations, diversification of business partnerships and opportunities to expand cooperation in the industrial sector, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Ma Bin, Deputy General Manager of China-based Xinjiang Joinworld Co., Ltd., a company operating in the aluminum and metallurgical technology sectors.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current dynamics of economic ties between Azerbaijan and China and highlighted opportunities to diversify business cooperation and strengthen industrial partnerships.

The parties also considered prospects for implementing joint projects in the aluminum and metallurgy industries. Discussions focused on the potential application of modern technologies, innovative solutions and technical know-how, as well as opportunities to promote the transfer of expertise between the two countries.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on potential areas of cooperation of mutual interest, with the sides exploring opportunities to further strengthen business and industrial ties between Azerbaijan and China.