Meta deactivates more than 750,000 suspected underage accounts

13 August 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Meta has blocked more than 750,000 social media accounts believed to belong to Australians under the age of 16 as the country prepares to enforce its social media restrictions for children and teenagers, AzerNEWS reports.

It was noted that between December and June, Meta deactivated approximately 462,000 suspected Instagram accounts and more than 294,000 Facebook accounts linked to users under 16.

The technology giant, which had previously opposed the Australian legislation alongside other social media companies, said it intends to comply with the new rules. The move comes as Australia’s internet regulator considers possible enforcement action against platforms that fail to meet their legal obligations.

The Australian government introduced the legislation amid growing concerns about the impact of social media on the physical and mental health of children and adolescents. The restrictions are designed to prevent users under 16 from maintaining personal accounts on major social media platforms.

Australia has accused social media companies of deliberately creating conditions that could allow young users to circumvent the restrictions. Under the new framework, companies that fail to comply may face fines of up to A$69.75 million, while the regulator has also been granted broader powers to demand information and documents from platforms.

The issue has also attracted attention in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani parliament has adopted amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses prohibiting the creation of personal social media accounts for individuals under 16. Related amendments were also made to legislation concerning information protection and the protection of children from harmful information.

Image: Image: Jana Rodenbusch / Reuters