Aviation industry expected to add $4.1 trillion to global economy

13 August 2026 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The global aviation industry is expected to contribute $4.1 trillion to the world economy in 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), airlines will serve approximately 5.2 billion passengers this year, while global air cargo volumes are expected to reach 71.6 million metric tons.

Around $8 trillion worth of goods are transported by air each year, with the aviation sector accounting for approximately 3.9% of the global economy. Passenger traffic increased by 5.7% in 2025 compared with the previous year.

IATA also emphasized the strong safety record of commercial aviation. With around 40 million flights operated worldwide each year, even a single accident can have a significant impact on global safety statistics, as aviation remains one of the safest forms of transportation.

Despite continued growth, the industry faces several challenges, including geopolitical developments, supply chain disruptions, delays in aircraft deliveries and the need to significantly increase production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

IATA estimates that the aviation sector will require approximately 500 million metric tons of SAF annually by 2050 to achieve its target of net-zero carbon emissions.

The report also ranked the world’s largest aviation markets by the sector’s contribution to national economies. The United States ranked first, with civil aviation contributing approximately $1.3 trillion to its GDP.

China ranked second with $253.6 billion, followed by Spain with $172.9 billion. The top 10 also included the United Kingdom ($160.7 billion), France ($144.7 billion), Germany ($142.7 billion), Japan ($116.4 billion), Italy ($103.6 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($92 billion) and Saudi Arabia ($90.6 billion).

Image: David Ryder / Bloomberg