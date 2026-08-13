Iran warns US over 'misinformation'

13 August 2026 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States to exercise caution over what he described as misinformation and inaccurate intelligence, amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post on social media X, Araghchi said the United States had repeatedly faced miscalculations because of what he characterized as inadequate intelligence. He cited the conflict with Iran as an example and warned that Washington could make even more serious miscalculations over the Strait of Hormuz.

"Fake intelligence is worse than fake news. Be careful," the minister wrote.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have remained high following renewed military confrontation and disputes over the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has linked the reopening of the strategically important waterway to a number of demands directed at Washington.

Meanwhile, Iran and Oman have been holding discussions on arrangements for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials have said the talks with Oman are nearing completion, but have stressed that any agreement between Tehran and Muscat alone would not necessarily result in the full reopening of the waterway.

Iran has maintained that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would depend on the United States taking additional steps. The waterway remains at the center of the ongoing dispute, given its importance to global energy and maritime trade.

Image: Pierre Albouy / Reuters